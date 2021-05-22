USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

