USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $193.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00006075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $193.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001799 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

