V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. V.F. reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.24. 11,165,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

