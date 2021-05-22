Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.
Shares of VNDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 275,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
