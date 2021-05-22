Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 275,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.