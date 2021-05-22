Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 4,322,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,354. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

