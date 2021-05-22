Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.