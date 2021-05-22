Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.05.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. 710,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,540. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

