Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Securities

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

