Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 279,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,273,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

