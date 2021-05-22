Veritaseum Price Hits $19.17 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and approximately $12,767.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $19.17 or 0.00049893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

