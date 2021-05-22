Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $30,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.23 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

