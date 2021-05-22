Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.98 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

