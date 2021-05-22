Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.71). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

VVNT stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $13.46. 379,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,366. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

