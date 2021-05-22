Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VWAGY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

