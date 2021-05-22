Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,383,063. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.81 and its 200 day moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

