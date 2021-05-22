Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 3,827 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7,654.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,682. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

