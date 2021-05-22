Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

