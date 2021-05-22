Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit