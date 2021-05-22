Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

