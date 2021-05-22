Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $268.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

