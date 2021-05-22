Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

