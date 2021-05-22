Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPD. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,783. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 320,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.