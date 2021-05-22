Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Welltower stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

