Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.
Welltower stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
