Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.26% of CB Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.05 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

