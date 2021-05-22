Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $247.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.