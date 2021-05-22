WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 555,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

