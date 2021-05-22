Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

WKPPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WKPPF remained flat at $$11.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit