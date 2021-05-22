Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

WKPPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKPPF remained flat at $$11.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.