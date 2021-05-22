Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells $43,875.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,376. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

