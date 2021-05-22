X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $12.97 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $39,184.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,829,311,204 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

