Xiotri (XIOT) Price Down 76.2% This Week

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $14,913.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 76.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for about $311.60 or 0.00811193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.