XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,857.78

May 22nd, 2021

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,857.78 ($63.47) and traded as low as GBX 4,850 ($63.37). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,905 ($64.08), with a volume of 8,727 shares traded.

XPP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £973.26 million and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,962.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,862.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total value of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

