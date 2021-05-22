Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.98 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,685. Xperi has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.