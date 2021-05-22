Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.