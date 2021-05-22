YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $7.72 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00893306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00089783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

