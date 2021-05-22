Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0807 on Top Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $296,395.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.00882979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

