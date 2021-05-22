Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $119.62. 317,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

