Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.85. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.