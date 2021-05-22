Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,714. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

