Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,830. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock worth $144,385. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

