Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

AEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.65. 2,015,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

