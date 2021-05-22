Zacks: Analysts Expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

