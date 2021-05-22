Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.51. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,496. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

