Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

XENE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 391,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $785.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

