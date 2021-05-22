Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

