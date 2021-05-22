Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $2.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,435. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

