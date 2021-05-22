Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $613.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.70 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:GFF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

