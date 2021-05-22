Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.39. 186,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

