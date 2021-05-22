Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.94. The stock had a trading volume of 742,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,020. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.