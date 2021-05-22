Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.95. 571,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. Gartner has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

