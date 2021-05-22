Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 22.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,146.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 377,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 360,464 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

