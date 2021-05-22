Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $1,758,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

